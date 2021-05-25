Michael Chavis Shares Inspirational Message After Red Sox Demotion

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Monday optioned Michael Chavis to Triple-A Worcester, presumably a precursor to activating Christian Arroyo from the 10-day injured list following a rehab stint with the WooSox.

On Tuesday, Chavis took to Instagram to share an upbeat message about what it means to wear a Red Sox uniform and play hard for the fans.

Here’s the caption Chavis posted along with a photo of him diving into second base at Fenway Park:

I have never taken this uniform for granted? I never will. I understand the responsibility that comes with it’s blessing. I take pride in every moment I’m wearing it. I admire the ones who wore it before me. There’s NOTHING I want more than to wear this uniform and play my ass off for you guys.

Can’t tell you how special and impactful it is having fans back in the stands. I’ll never forget how important you all are and how crucial you are to this amazing game we all love and enjoy. Look forward to seeing you all again.

James 1:12

Chavis almost certainly will return to the majors this season, perhaps sooner rather than later depending on what happens at the big league level. The 25-year-old had an excellent spring training and provided an undeniable burst of energy in his most recent call-up.

Chavis mostly is the victim of a numbers game right now, as the 2014 first-round draft pick has minor league options remaining and the Red Sox currently have a deep, versatile roster. Optioning Chavis back to Worcester ensures he’ll receive consistent at-bats and continue to develop, perhaps with an eye toward improving his plate discipline and overall offensive approach.

Chavis is batting .273 with one home run, two RBIs and a .758 OPS in 33 plate appearances across 11 games with Boston this season. He has struck out 13 times and yet to walk.

While there’s some uncertainty over Chavis’ long-term future, seeing as he’s blocked at multiple positions, his passion and work ethic portend him ultimately making an impact in 2021 and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images