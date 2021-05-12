NESN Logo Sign In

Mitch Moreland spent four seasons with the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the San Diego Padres last summer, but he certainly left an impact on the Fenway Faithful.

Moreland returned to Fenway Park as a member of the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, and received a nice ovation from the crowd when his name was called prior to his first at-bat.

After the A’s ultimately defeated the Red Sox, Moreland reflected on being welcomed back to his old ballpark.

“It was definitely special,” Moreland told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Something that I greatly appreciated and am humbled by. It’s a great fan base. One of the best. It’s nice to be back and see some familiar faces for sure.

“It’s a special place to play baseball,” he continued. “I was fortunate enough to play here and enjoy that from the home side. It’s still fun being here as a visitor as well.”

Moreland will serve as Oakland’s designated hitter in Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox, which you can watch at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN.

