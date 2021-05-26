NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball’s verdict is in on Mickey Callaway.

The former New York Mets manager was working as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach when The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang published a damning report, alleging Callaway acted inappropriately with five women who worked in sports media. He subsequently was suspended by the Angels.

The 45-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct over a span of at least five years with three teams, and after MLB’s investigation, they’ve seen enough to place him on the ineligible list.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday released the following statement:

My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations (DOI) in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different Clubs. The Clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses. Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.

Callaway can apply for potential reinstatement following the 2020 World Series.

