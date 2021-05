NESN Logo Sign In

Jim Rice knows a thing or two about hitting.

The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer boasts a career .298 batting average to go along with 382 home runs across his illustrious 16-year career patrolling left field for the Boston Red Sox.

Rice sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Sunday afternoon and detailed his approach at the plate and what went in to making him successful.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images