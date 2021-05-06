MLB Rumors: Red Sox Sign Brandon Workman, Assign Him To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Workman reportedly is back in town.

The Boston Red Sox signed the relief pitcher to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Worcester, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported Thursday after the 12-9 win against the Detroit Tigers.

Workman was traded from the Red Sox to the Philadelphia Phillies in August 2020. He signed with the Chicago Cubs in the offseason and was designated for assignment in April.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images