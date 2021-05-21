NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox pitching staff hold firm until the cavalry arrives?

That’s the gist of key questions MLB.com’s Ian Browne and ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle asked about Boston on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Boston has led the American League East division since April 10, largely thanks to an offense that has been churning out runs, effective defense and a pitching staff that has performed surprisingly well, ranking seventh in the AL and 14th in MLB with a 3.89 ERA, as of Thursday morning.

However, Doolittle examined Boston’s stats closely and noticed a concerning trend about the pitching staff.

“The offense remains elite, ranking third in the majors in OPS this month,” Doolittle wrote. “But the run prevention part of the equation, which is what held back Boston’s preseason forecast, has regressed to expectation after a strong start to the campaign. The Red Sox rank 17th in runs allowed per game this month and 21st in opposing OPS.”

Doolittle then posed a key question for the next few weeks of Red Sox baseball:

“Can the Red Sox continue to tread water until Chris Sale returns in a few weeks? If not, the Red Sox might have to start bringing on some additional arms to keep things stable,” Doolittle asked.

Sale now is throwing off the mound as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox haven’t set a timetable for his comeback, but he expects to return at some point this summer.