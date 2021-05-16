Mo Vaughn, Ellis Burks, Jim Rice Discuss Diversity, Inclusion In MLB

NESN Logo Sign In

At one point in time, 18% of Major League Baseball was made up of black athletes. Today, the percentage of Black players in MLB is less than half of that aforementioned mark and the Red Sox are one of the many big league teams without an African-American player.

Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn, and Jim Rice discussed this problem and offered solutions as to what could help fix the issues surrounding diversity and inclusion in the MLB.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images