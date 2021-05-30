NASCAR Charlotte Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

The lineup is set for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Drivers will compete in the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day Weekend race and one of the premier events on the sport’s calendar. Sunday’s starting order was determined Saturday afternoon during a normal qualifying session.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Last week’s winner, Chase Elliott, will start third with William Byron and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte:
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
3rd — Chase Elliott
4th — William Byron
5th — Kevin Harvick
6th — Austin Dillon
7th — Alex Bowman
8th — Martin Truex Jr.
9th — Daniel Suarez
10th — Ross Chastain
11th — Kurt Busch
11th — Ryan Blaney
13th — Brad Keselowski
14th — Denny Hamlin
15th — Tyler Reddick
16th — Joey Logano
17th — Christopher Bell
18th — Bubba Wallace
19th — Erik Jones
20th — Kyle Busch
21st — Chase Briscoe
22nd — Matt DiBenedetto
23rd — Cole Custer
24th — Michael McDowell
25th — Ryan Newman
26th — Corey LaJoie
27th — Chris Buescher
28th — Ryan Preece
29th — Anthony Alfredo
30th — Justin Haley
31st — Aric Almirola
32nd — Quin Houff
33rd — B.J. McLeod
34th — Cody Ware
35th — James Davison
36th — Garrett Smithley
37th — Josh Bilicki
38th — David Starr
The race is scheduled to start around 6 p.m. ET.