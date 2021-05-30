NASCAR Charlotte Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup is set for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Drivers will compete in the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day Weekend race and one of the premier events on the sport’s calendar. Sunday’s starting order was determined Saturday afternoon during a normal qualifying session.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Last week’s winner, Chase Elliott, will start third with William Byron and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte:

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3rd — Chase Elliott

4th — William Byron

5th — Kevin Harvick

6th — Austin Dillon

7th — Alex Bowman

8th — Martin Truex Jr.

9th — Daniel Suarez

10th — Ross Chastain

11th — Kurt Busch

11th — Ryan Blaney

13th — Brad Keselowski

14th — Denny Hamlin

15th — Tyler Reddick

16th — Joey Logano

17th — Christopher Bell

18th — Bubba Wallace

19th — Erik Jones

20th — Kyle Busch

21st — Chase Briscoe

22nd — Matt DiBenedetto

23rd — Cole Custer

24th — Michael McDowell

25th — Ryan Newman

26th — Corey LaJoie

27th — Chris Buescher

28th — Ryan Preece

29th — Anthony Alfredo

30th — Justin Haley

31st — Aric Almirola

32nd — Quin Houff

33rd — B.J. McLeod

34th — Cody Ware

35th — James Davison

36th — Garrett Smithley

37th — Josh Bilicki

38th — David Starr

The race is scheduled to start around 6 p.m. ET.