NASCAR Charlotte Live Stream: Watch Coca-Cola 600 Online, On TV

NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in one of the premier events on the sport’s calendar.

Charlotte Motor Speedway once again will host the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day Weekend race. The event will start at 6 p.m. ET and finish under the lights.

Will Chase Elliott make it two wins in a row following last weekend’s triumph at Circuit of the Americas? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 online on TV:

When: Sunday, May 30 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images