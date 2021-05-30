NASCAR Charlotte Live Stream: Watch Coca-Cola 600 Online, On TV

Are you ready for some night racing?

NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in one of the premier events on the sport’s calendar.

Charlotte Motor Speedway once again will host the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day Weekend race. The event will start at 6 p.m. ET and finish under the lights.

Will Chase Elliott make it two wins in a row following last weekend’s triumph at Circuit of the Americas? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 online on TV:

When: Sunday, May 30 at 6 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

