NASCAR COTA Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Texas Grand Prix

The lineup is set for the NASCAR Cup Series COTA debut.

Drivers will compete in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, one of the most iconic venues in all of motorsports. Unlike most lineups over the last year, Sunday’s starting order was determined during an actual qualifying session on the 3.41-mile road course.

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick is on the pole alongside Kyle Larson with Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch and William Byron rounding out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at COTA:

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Kyle Larson

3. Austin Cindric

4. Kyle Busch

5. William Byron

6. Joey Logano

7. A.J. Allmendinger

8. Chase Elliott

9 .Ryan Blaney

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Alex Bowman

13. Kurt Busch

14. Cole Custer

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Austin Dillon

17. Martin Truex Jr.

18. Bubba Wallace

19. Denny Hamlin

20. Ross Chastain

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23. Michael McDowell

24. Brad Keselowski

25. Corey LaJoie

26. Aric Almirola

27. Chase Briscoe

28. Chris Buescher

29. Erik Jones

30. Justin Haley

31. Josh Bilicki

32. James Davison

33. Ty Dillon

34. Ryan Newman

35. Cody Ware

36. Ryan Preece

37. Anthony Alfredo

38. Garrett Smithley

39. Kyle Tilley

40. Quin Houff

The race is scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m. ET.

