NASCAR COTA Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Texas Grand Prix

The lineup is set for the NASCAR Cup Series COTA debut.
Drivers will compete in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, one of the most iconic venues in all of motorsports. Unlike most lineups over the last year, Sunday’s starting order was determined during an actual qualifying session on the 3.41-mile road course.
Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick is on the pole alongside Kyle Larson with Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch and William Byron rounding out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at COTA:
1. Tyler Reddick
2. Kyle Larson
3. Austin Cindric
4. Kyle Busch
5. William Byron
6. Joey Logano
7. A.J. Allmendinger
8. Chase Elliott
9 .Ryan Blaney
10. Christopher Bell
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Alex Bowman
13. Kurt Busch
14. Cole Custer
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Austin Dillon
17. Martin Truex Jr.
18. Bubba Wallace
19. Denny Hamlin
20. Ross Chastain
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23. Michael McDowell
24. Brad Keselowski
25. Corey LaJoie
26. Aric Almirola
27. Chase Briscoe
28. Chris Buescher
29. Erik Jones
30. Justin Haley
31. Josh Bilicki
32. James Davison
33. Ty Dillon
34. Ryan Newman
35. Cody Ware
36. Ryan Preece
37. Anthony Alfredo
38. Garrett Smithley
39. Kyle Tilley
40. Quin Houff
The race is scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m. ET.