NASCAR COTA Live Stream: Watch Texas Grand Prix Online, On TV

Are you ready for some NASCAR history?

Cup Series drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The event will be part of NASCAR’s debut weekend at one of the most iconic venues in all of motorsports.

The race will run on the 3.41-mile “long course,” which was designed for Formula One events.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA:

When: Sunday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images