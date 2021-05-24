Updated NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Chase Elliott’s COTA Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The NASCAR Cup Series standings saw a shakeup Sunday after a rainy afternoon in Austin.

Chase Elliott, at this point the top road course driver in NASCAR, earned a victory in the rain-shortened EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. It was the first win of the season for Elliott, who is the defending Cup Series champion.

Keep pushing. Keep fighting. @chaseelliott and the No. 9 team worked hard for this @NASCARatCOTA ?. pic.twitter.com/YcawxaM7Qk — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2021

Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top five.

Denny Hamlin, who finished 14th at COTA, remains atop the standings with Hendrick Motorsports drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson in second and third, respectively. Larson entered Sunday’s race in fifth place.

Here are the top 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings following Elliott’s victory:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. William Byron

3. Kyle Larson

4. Joey Logano

5. Chase Elliott

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kyle Busch

11. Austin Dillon

12. Alex Bowman

13. Chris Buescher

14. Christopher Bell

15. Tyler Reddick

16. Michael McDowell