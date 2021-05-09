NASCAR Darlington Live Stream: Watch Throwback Race Online, On TV

Are you ready for some throwback racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s throwback-themed Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Drivers will run cars featuring paint schemes celebrating NASCAR’s rich history.

Brad Keselowski is on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick with Kyle Busch, last week’s winner, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron rounding out the top five.

Will Busch make it two wins in a row? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington:

When: Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images