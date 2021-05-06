Make Your NASCAR Darlington Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN?s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s throwback-themed race in South Carolina. Brad Keselowski is on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Goodyear 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ?47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images