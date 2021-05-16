NASCAR Dover Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Drydene 400 Online, On TV

Are you ready for more short track racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday afternoon in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. It will be the first event in which teams are not required to wear COVID-19 masks while outdoors.

Martin Truex Jr., last week’s winner, will start on the pole alongside points leader Denny Hamlin with William Byron, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.

Will Truex pick up his fourth win of the season? Will Hamlin finally enter victory lane? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Dover:

When: Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images