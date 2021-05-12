NASCAR Dover Lineup: Full Starting Order For Sunday’s Drydene 400

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway is set.
Martin Truex Jr., fresh off his victory last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will start on the pole in the Drydene 400 alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and current points leader Denny Hamlin. William Byron, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway:
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Denny Hamlin
3. William Byron
4. Kyle Larson
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Kyle Busch
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Chase Elliott
9. Joey Logano
10. Chris Buescher
11. Christopher Bell
12. Tyler Reddick
13. Ryan Newman
14. Austin Dillon
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Alex Bowman
17. Chase Briscoe
18. Matt DiBenedetto
19. Ross Chastain
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Michael McDowell
22. Bubba Wallace
23. Erik Jones
24. Daniel Suarez
25. Ryan Preece
26. Corey LaJoie
27. Anthony Alfredo
28. Kurt Busch
29. Justin Haley
30. Cole Custer
31. BJ McLeod
32. Aric Almirola
33. James Davison
34. Cody Ware
35. Quin Houff
36. Garrett Smithley
37. Josh Bilicki
The race is scheduled to start around 2 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.