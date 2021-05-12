NASCAR Dover Lineup: Full Starting Order For Sunday’s Drydene 400

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway is set.

Martin Truex Jr., fresh off his victory last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will start on the pole in the Drydene 400 alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and current points leader Denny Hamlin. William Byron, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway:

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Denny Hamlin

3. William Byron

4. Kyle Larson

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Kyle Busch

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Chase Elliott

9. Joey Logano

10. Chris Buescher

11. Christopher Bell

12. Tyler Reddick

13. Ryan Newman

14. Austin Dillon

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Alex Bowman

17. Chase Briscoe

18. Matt DiBenedetto

19. Ross Chastain

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Michael McDowell

22. Bubba Wallace

23. Erik Jones

24. Daniel Suarez

25. Ryan Preece

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Anthony Alfredo

28. Kurt Busch

29. Justin Haley

30. Cole Custer

31. BJ McLeod

32. Aric Almirola

33. James Davison

34. Cody Ware

35. Quin Houff

36. Garrett Smithley

37. Josh Bilicki

The race is scheduled to start around 2 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images