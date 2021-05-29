NASCAR Odds: Byron, Truex Jr. Have Betting Value at Coca-Cola 600

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re revved up and ready for another big NASCAR race, so it’s time to phone our friend Jeff Cogliandro to get his asphalt expertise for the Coca-Cola 600.

Cogliandro is a racing sponge that soaks up information and utilizes physics and advanced analytics to handicap races. He loves Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron to have good runs and he’s a little more excited than usual heading into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“The most exciting part is that we’re getting the practice sessions,” Cogliandro told NESN. “When it comes to handicapping NASCAR, that is the most valuable time that you can possibly have. Because of the pandemic, there really hasn’t been that many weekends where we’ve had practice or traditional qualifying.

“Practice sessions give you the best idea of how the cars have unloaded and how they’re progressing to get ready for a race,” he explained. “It ultimately makes the racing much better and NASCAR has suffered without them. When they just show up and unload the cars and go right to the race, you see a wider variance of cars.

“When you have those practice sessions, you get more cars that are grouped together and more equal when they start. You have that extra time to get your car dialed in. That initial hour of practice before the race begins tends to put the cars on more of a level playing field once the green flag drops.”

Does the practice session benefit anybody in particular?

“When you look at the Top 12 drivers, instead of ranging from a 96 grade all the way down to an 82 grade, you probably have a 96 to 90 range instead,” Cogliandro explained. “You’re compacting the entire group, so it really helps everybody and helps the product in general.”