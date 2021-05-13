NASCAR Reportedly Lifts Outdoor COVID-19 Mask Ban For Teams

The days of not being able to see your favorite NASCAR drivers’ faces soon will be over.
Beginning this weekend, NASCAR will lift its outdoor COVID-19 mask ban for teams, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Thursday morning. Masks still will be required indoors, however. Additionally, fans still must follow local/track guidelines.
Here’s everything you need to know from Pockrass:
The 2021 Cup Series season continues this Sunday with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr., fresh off his victory last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will start on the pole alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and current points leader Denny Hamlin.