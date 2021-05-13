NASCAR Reportedly Lifts Outdoor COVID-19 Mask Ban For Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

The days of not being able to see your favorite NASCAR drivers’ faces soon will be over.

Beginning this weekend, NASCAR will lift its outdoor COVID-19 mask ban for teams, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Thursday morning. Masks still will be required indoors, however. Additionally, fans still must follow local/track guidelines.

Here’s everything you need to know from Pockrass:

NASCAR has informed teams that masks are optional outdoors in the garage and pit area starting this weekend at Dover. They still must be worn inside haulers and buildings. @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 13, 2021

NASCAR says with data showing COVID transmission outdoors around zero, it felt it was time to relax mask requirements in outdoor areas of pits and garage area. https://t.co/ECekIV0KIz — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 13, 2021

The protocols for fans — masks required on property — will remain as that is what was approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health to allow the track to have 20,000 fans. https://t.co/ECekIV0KIz — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 13, 2021

The 2021 Cup Series season continues this Sunday with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.