Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Alex Bowman’s Dover Victory

Alex Bowman on Sunday joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only other driver to win multiple NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, moving up one spot in the NASCAR points standings as a result. Bowman’s first victory of the campaign was in last month’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Denny Hamlin, who finished second at Dover, remains atop the standings with William Byron eclipsing Truex for the No. 2 spot.

Here are the top 16 drivers following Bowman’s win:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. William Byron

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Joey Logano

5. Kyle Larson

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kyle Busch

11. Austin Dillon

12. Christopher Bell

13. Alex Bowman

14. Chris Buescher

15. Tyler Reddick

16. Michael McDowell

Matt DiBenedetto, Kurth Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Newman rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.