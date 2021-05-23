Cole Custer, Martin Truex Jr. Collide In Fiery NASCAR Cup Series Wreck

NESN Logo Sign In

Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. collided in a huge and frightening wreck Sunday during NASCAR Cup Series COTA debut, but thankfully both walked away on their own.

The crash came in lap 25 of Stage 2 during the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

It took place as Custer ran behind and lifted Truex Jr.’s car off the ground, pushing the two cars down the already slippery track. Custer’s car was engulfed in flames shortly after.

Check it out:

One of the wildest crashes we've seen in a while. Both Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. got out. pic.twitter.com/GG5x9Pfvkt — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 23, 2021

Truex Jr. reacted after the crash citing the conditions.

“You can’t see anything,” Truex Jr. told the FOX broadcast after the crash. “All of the sudden I see the tail light flash. … There’s nothing you can do in those situations.”