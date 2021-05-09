Here Are All NASCAR Throwback Paint Schemes In Darlington Cup Race

NESN Logo Sign In

If you love NASCAR throwback paint schemes — who doesn’t? — then Sunday’s Cup Series race is for you.

Drivers are set to compete in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, which this year moved its annual throwback-themed race to Mother’s Day weekend. Cars on the famous South Carolina oval will feature various paint schemes celebrating NASCAR’s rich history.

NASCAR on Sunday morning tweeted a graphic containing all the paint schemes that will be on the track.

Take a look:

Take a look at every paint scheme that will hit the track today at @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/tlftaLaxNV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 9, 2021

So, which one is your favorite?

For many people, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace’s paint scheme honoring NASCAR legend Wendell Scott is tough to beat. However, Sunday will provide plenty of cool paint schemes that should have diehard NASCAR fans feeling especially nostalgic.