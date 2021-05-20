Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Has Epic Meltdown After Ejection

NESN Logo Sign In

Dave Martinez surely knew he was going to be ejected when he emerged from Washington’s dugout in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

It’s safe to say the Nationals manager got his money’s worth.

Martinez was beside himself when Washington shortstop Trea Turner reached first base after a dropped third strike but was ruled out for running out of the base path. After initially confronting the home-plate umpire, the Nats skipper made his way to first, removed the base from its moorings, two-hand spiked the bag and kicked it for good measure.

Martinez likely was able to take some solace in Washington’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs as the Nationals avoided a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field.

