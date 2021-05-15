NBA Announces Date, TV Channel For Celtics’ Play-In Tournament Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will know Tuesday if their season will continue into the playoffs, or if it will come down to a winner-take-all game.

By securing the seventh seed in the postseason, the Celtics are locked into the play-in tournament. They’ll play the eventual eighth seed, either the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets.

And while the time of the game hasn’t been determined, the NBA announced Friday that the Celtics will play Tuesday on TNT. If the Celtics lose that game, they will play again Thursday, also on TNT.

If the Celtics win, they get the seventh seed in the playoff, where they’ll face either the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks (whoever the second seed ends up being).

Should the Celtics lose Tuesday, they’ll face the winner of the 9th vs. 10th seed game. The winner of that contest gets the eighth and final spot in the postseason, and will play the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

No matter what, the Celtics have a lot of work to do to keep their season alive.

