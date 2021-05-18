NBA Finals Odds: Check Out Latest Prices Ahead Of League’s Postseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA playoff picture is one day closer to being determined, and it’s prompted oddsmakers to showcase where their confidence lies.

The Brooklyn Nets have overtaken the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite at +250. The Lakers, who opened the season at +275, now weigh in at 4-to-1. The Suns have continued to climb, too, as Phoenix, who measured at 60-to-1 in December and 38-to-1 in April now is 18-to-1.

Anyway, here are the odds to win the NBA Finals, per DraftKings SportsBook.

Brooklyn Nets +250

Los Angeles Lakers +400

Los Angeles Clippers +500

Philadelphia 76ers +700

Utah Jazz +700

Milwaukee Bucks +800

Phoenix Suns +1800

Denver Nuggets +3000

Miami Heat +3000

Dallas Mavericks +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +5500

Atlanta Hawks +10000

Boston Celtics +10000

Golden State Warriors +10000

New York Knicks +10000

Memphis Grizzlies +25000

Washington Wizards +25000

Charlotte Hornets +50000

Indiana Pacers +50000

San Antonio Spurs +50000

Thumbnail photo via Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports Images