NBA Finals Odds: Check Out Latest Prices Ahead Of League’s Postseason

The NBA playoff picture is one day closer to being determined, and it’s prompted oddsmakers to showcase where their confidence lies.
The Brooklyn Nets have overtaken the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite at +250. The Lakers, who opened the season at +275, now weigh in at 4-to-1. The Suns have continued to climb, too, as Phoenix, who measured at 60-to-1 in December and 38-to-1 in April now is 18-to-1.
Anyway, here are the odds to win the NBA Finals, per DraftKings SportsBook.
Brooklyn Nets +250
Los Angeles Lakers +400
Los Angeles Clippers +500
Philadelphia 76ers +700
Utah Jazz +700
Milwaukee Bucks +800
Phoenix Suns +1800
Denver Nuggets +3000
Miami Heat +3000
Dallas Mavericks +5000
Portland Trail Blazers +5500
Atlanta Hawks +10000
Boston Celtics +10000
Golden State Warriors +10000
New York Knicks +10000
Memphis Grizzlies +25000
Washington Wizards +25000
Charlotte Hornets +50000
Indiana Pacers +50000
San Antonio Spurs +50000