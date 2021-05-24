NBA Odds: Great Time To Bet LeBron, Lakers In Series Against Suns

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA Playoffs are all about avoiding the overreactions.

The Los Angeles Lakers ran into an absolute buzzsaw in their playoff opener against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James went through the motions, Anthony Davis looked uninterested and the Lakers were clearly affected by the loudest crowd at a Suns basketball game in over a decade.

And while Game 1 losses can be eye-opening, they are far from life-altering.

I covered the NBA Playoffs for many years in Chicago and remember those young Bulls teams beating LeBron multiple times in Game 1. The story always ended the same way, though, with LeBron ripping their hearts out in Game 3 or 4 and winning the series in five or six games. Rinse, repeat.

The Bulls won the Eastern Conference Finals opener against LeBron’s Miami Heat in 2011 and lost that series in five. In 2013, Chicago gave Miami another series opening loss in the Eastern Conference Semis, but the Heat dispatched them in five again.

LeBron returned to Cleveland in 2015 and his Cavaliers dropped the first game of the Eastern Conference Semis to the Bulls. As you can probably guess, the Cavs won that series, this time in six games.

So let’s not put too much stock into the Lakers losing the first game of a playoff series. LeBron has never prioritized winning Game 1 and he’s actually 4-7 in his last 11 series openers. If anything, the loss gives you a tremendous opportunity to bet Los Angeles right now at essentially a pick ’em.