NBA Playoff Picture: Time Announced For Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

Somehow, the shortest NBA season felt like the longest.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of challenges to the league’s 2020-21 calendar year, but with Sunday’s slate of games in the books, the regular season is behind us.
And with that, the playoff seeds and play-in tournament bracket. Here’s a reminder of how those games will work, considering the Boston Celtics will be battling the Washington Wizards to continue their season.
That game is slated for Tuesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.
Here’s how everything else shook out in the NBA after Sunday night:
Eastern Conference
Playoff teams
1. Philadelphia 76ers
2. Brooklyn Nets
3. Milwaukee Bucks
4. New York Knicks
5. Atlanta Hawks
6. Miami Heat
Play-in teams
7. Boston Celtics
8. Washington Wizards
9. Indiana Pacers
10. Charlotte Hornets
Western Conference
Playoff teams
1. Utah Jazz
2. Phoenix Suns
3. Denver Nuggets
4. Los Angeles Clippers
5. Dallas Mavericks
6. Portland Trail Blazers
Play-in teams
7. Los Angeles Lakers
8. Golden State Warriors
9. Memphis Grizzlies
10. San Antonio Spurs