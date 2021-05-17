NBA Playoff Picture: Time Announced For Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Somehow, the shortest NBA season felt like the longest.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of challenges to the league’s 2020-21 calendar year, but with Sunday’s slate of games in the books, the regular season is behind us.

And with that, the playoff seeds and play-in tournament bracket. Here’s a reminder of how those games will work, considering the Boston Celtics will be battling the Washington Wizards to continue their season.

That game is slated for Tuesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Here’s how everything else shook out in the NBA after Sunday night:

Eastern Conference

Playoff teams

1. Philadelphia 76ers

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. New York Knicks

5. Atlanta Hawks

6. Miami Heat