NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Doubtful For Celtics Vs. Nets In Game 4

The Boston Celtics will have a hard time competing with their most recent performance against the Brooklyn Nets without Kemba Walker.

But it’s looking like that may be their fate in Game 4 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series.

Walker was listed on the Celtics’ most recent injury report as questionable to play with a left knee medial bone bruise. But according to a report from SNY’s Ian Begley, the starting point guard has been downgraded.

“Brad Stevens told reporters that Celtics would know more about Walker’s status after morning workouts today,” Begley on Sunday reported on Twitter. “Following those workouts, Walker is unlikely to play in Game 4, per sources.”

If this proves true, Walker would join Robert Williams as doubtful to face the Nets on Sunday when the two teams tip-off from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.

