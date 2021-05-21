Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams Expected To Play Game 1 Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams has been held out of practice all week as the Boston Celtics prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

But it appears he will suit up for Game 1.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Williams is “expected to play” when the game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Williams has been sidelined with turf toe and re-aggravated the injury during the Celtics’ 118-100 win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old certainly will provide an extra boost to the team should he play, especially with Jaylen Brown out for the year after he underwent wrist surgery.

