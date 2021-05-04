NBA Rumors: There’s ‘Optimism’ From Celtics About Jaylen Brown’s Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown was having himself a nice little stretch this season before hitting a bit of a road bump with injuries.

How big that bump ends up being is to be determined, but according to a report from The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, there’s some hope that a crisis was averted after his collision with Jayson Tatum at the end of the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

“No official word on Jaylen Brown’s status from the Celtics but there is optimism that he avoided a significant injury,” Himmeslbach on Monay reported on Twitter.

Entering the game against Portland, Jaylen Brown was questionable to play and dealing with a right ankle sprain before being upgraded to available.

But it was his other ankle that appeared to be implicated while tangled up with Tatum.

