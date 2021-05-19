New Patriot Matt Judon Offers Initial Thoughts On Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Judon has yet to build a strong relationship with Bill Belichick, but the veteran linebacker likes what he’s seen from his new head coach thus far.

Judon was one of the marquee free-agent signings by the Patriots back in March. New England has yet to congregate for team meetings and preseason training sessions, but Judon has had a chance to chop it up a bit with Belichick, presumably when he was in Foxboro to sign his four-year deal.

As part of an “Ask Me Anything” for Bleacher Report, Judon shared his initial thoughts on New England’s longtime head coach.

“I met with him one time,” Judon said. “My initial thoughts is he a really cool guy, he’s down to earth and he knows a lot of football.”

Judon also is pretty fond of Cam Newton, the Patriot the two-time Pro Bowl selection is most excited to play with in the upcoming NFL season.

