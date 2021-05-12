The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released by Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. If you can’t wait that long, however, we’ve got you covered.
While teams technically have to wait until 7:45 p.m. to release their schedules, it’s very likely bits and pieces of the slate will leak as the day goes on. If you’re the impatient type, be sure to check back right here throughout the day as we’ll update any leaked games that hit the internet.
10:45 a.m.: Here’s a whole bunch of Packers leaks, per a guy on the internet.
We already know about that Week 1 matchup and have seen another report about Christmas, but here are the reported games for those unwilling to click and enlarge the tweet:
Week 2 — Lions at Packers (MNF)
Week 4 — Steelers at Packers
Week 7 — Washington at Packers
Week 10 — Seahawks at Packers
Week 12 — Rams at Packers
Week 14 — Bears at Packers
Week 17 — Vikings at Packers (SNF)
9:41 a.m.: The NFL is returning to London, and the league just announced the two-game slate.
Oct. 10: Jets vs. Falcons
Oct. 17: Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Those are technically “home” games for Atlanta and Jacksonville, respectively. Kickoff for both games is 9:30 a.m. ET.
9:39 a.m.: Some very interesting rumors from the aptly named NFL schedule leaks Twitter account.
Here’s more on Thanksgiving, too:
According to reports, the NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule is as follows:
Bears at Lions
Raiders at Cowboys
Bills at Saints
9:05 a.m.: Another Thanksgiving leak, this one courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Master Testfatsion, who also had a couple of Bucs games leaked earlier.
According to him, it’s the Raiders who get the late-afternoon Turkey Day tangle with the Cowboys.
8:57 a.m.: The Bears get a franchise quarterback, and apparently they are now the league’s hot new item. In addition to the primetime game Week 1, Justin Fields and Co. reportedly will play on Thanksgiving in Detroit.
8:07 a.m.: Another piece of the Week 1 puzzle is in place. The Ravens travel to play the Raiders in what figures to be a primetime grand reopening of Vegas’ new stadium after the COVID season.
That leaves the Bears heading to LA to take on old friend Matthew Stafford and the Rams on “Sunday Night Football” to round out the Week 1 schedule.
8:02 a.m.: And now we have the FOX slate for Week 1. The absence of the Cowboys means they’ll be in primetime, which seemingly reinforces the report they’ll open the season in Tampa Bay in that Thursday night game.
8 a.m.: It doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait long for that Patriots-Bucs game. While there was some talk Tom Brady’s New England return coming on Thanksgiving night, the Pats reportedly will host the Bucs in Week 4, according to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion.
As you can also see, he’s hearing the Bucs will open their title defense at home against the Dallas Cowboys in what should be Dak Prescott’s return to the field.
7:56 a.m.: We’re about 10 minutes into the tracker, and we already know a good chunk of the Week 1 schedule, as CBS has released its opening slate.
7:55 a.m.: A playoff rematch and a potential AFC Championship preview between the Chiefs and Browns? That’ll happen in Week 1, per KCTV5.
7:50 a.m.: A year ago, this would have felt like a juicy matchup with Drew Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers, but this year, it might be Jameis Winston vs. Jordan Love in Week 1, per Jeff Duncan at The Athletic.