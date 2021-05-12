NESN Logo Sign In

The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released by Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. If you can’t wait that long, however, we’ve got you covered.

While teams technically have to wait until 7:45 p.m. to release their schedules, it’s very likely bits and pieces of the slate will leak as the day goes on. If you’re the impatient type, be sure to check back right here throughout the day as we’ll update any leaked games that hit the internet.

10:45 a.m.: Here’s a whole bunch of Packers leaks, per a guy on the internet.

We already know about that Week 1 matchup and have seen another report about Christmas, but here are the reported games for those unwilling to click and enlarge the tweet:

Week 2 — Lions at Packers (MNF)

Week 4 — Steelers at Packers

Week 7 — Washington at Packers

Week 10 — Seahawks at Packers

Week 12 — Rams at Packers

Week 14 — Bears at Packers

Week 17 — Vikings at Packers (SNF)

9:41 a.m.: The NFL is returning to London, and the league just announced the two-game slate.