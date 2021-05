Resistance is futile. The NFL schedule was, is and will remain a thing.

So, we must address it.

The 17-game slates for each team began leaking online Wednesday morning but will be officially revealed Wednesday evening during an NFL Network broadcast. Then, it will be time to predict regular season records and name an on-paper champion.

Anyway, here’s how to watch the 2021 NFL schedule release:

When: Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images