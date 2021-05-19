NFL Analyst Explains How Patriots Can Help Mac Jones As Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots at some point needed to make a move regarding the future of the quarterback position in New England.

Not only did Bill Belichick and Co. do so in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but they filled the void with a signal-caller who could be a seamless fit in Foxboro.

The Patriots currently don’t have any top-end, home-run hitters on their offense, but that doesn’t mean the unit can’t be formidable in 2021. New England’s offense has a chance to be lethal with two-tight end sets. Such alignments, as NFL analyst Matt Bowen explained in a recent column for ESPN, also could help Mac Jones in his rookie season.

“With the run game element in New England, plus the ability to lean heavily on 12 personnel, the Patriots and McDaniels can use formation and alignment with two tight ends on the field to give Jones pre-snap indicators,” Bowen wrote. “That will allow Jones to read it out quickly and utilize his accuracy as a thrower on multiple progression concepts.”

Of course, it remains to be seen when — or if — Jones sees the field in his first season with the Patriots. The Alabama product will need to outperform Cam Newton in training camp and practices in order to claim the top spot on New England’s QB depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images