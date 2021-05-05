NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft marked the long-awaited opportunity for many prospects while also depicting the harsh reality for some who have been in the league already.

After all, when you’re a quarterback for a team who drafts a first-round signal-caller, a linebacker on a team who selects a high-end linebacker or a tight end on a team that drafts a potential generational tight end, well, the end for you could very well be near.

That’s the case for these 10 players:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots quarterback

The Patriots used their No. 15 overall pick to draft Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones. Jones widely is regarded as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the class with his former coach even believing he would be ready to start Week 1. So, while Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tabbed Newton as the starter heading into the season, it certainly shouldn’t be a sign of long-term confidence for the Newton camp.

Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears quarterback

Chicago traded up for Ohio State prospect Justin Fields clearly signaling the signal-caller is the long-term plan behind center. Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason and, despite Chicago’s QB1 tweet earlier this offseason, Fields should be thrown into the fire rather quickly… especially with head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace fighting to keep their jobs.

Cowboys linebackers Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylen Smith

The Cowboys had Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons fall to them at No. 12 overall after trading back and picking up a third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. And while the Cowboys had bigger defensive needs — cornerback, safety — owner Jerry Jones noted they couldn’t pass on Parsons as he was the highest-ranked defensive player on their board. They grabbed LSU product Jabari Cox in the fourth round, as well. It does, however, put Vander Esch and Smith on notice. Vander Esch has missed 13 games over the past two seasons while Smith took a massive step backward in 2020. It’s almost definite one will not be with the Cowboys next season (Dallas declined Vander Esch’s fifth-year option) based on financial constraints and salary-cap issues.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Garoppolo knew his fate hung in the balance as soon as the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 overall pick in March. San Francisco used it to select quarterback Trey Lance, whose long-term potential has tantalized those around the league, in Thursday’s first round. The 49ers seem to have dug their feet into the fact they won’t trade Garoppolo this offseason, and whether that proves true or not, it doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter past Week 6 if he struggles, gets hurt, or if Kyle Shanahan simply wants to pull the plug.