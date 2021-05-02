2021 NFL Draft: Grades, Quick Thoughts, Analysis For Each Team

Indianapolis Colts, A- — We gave the Colts an A- last year, and we’re doing the same thing this year. Maybe they’re just good at drafting. But they went with defensive ends with their first two picks, which was shrewd given how dominant teams with premier edge rushers seem to have become. The addressed pretty much all their needs, and we respect the flier on Sam Ehlinger in the sixth-round.

Jacksonville Jaguars, A — They didn’t overthink things, just going with Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. They had a ton of draft picks to work with, and they quickly went nuts filling all sorts of roster needs. Drafting is a crapshoot, but they did all the right things.

Kansas City Chiefs, C — They had a lot of needs on defense, and for some reason they kept leaning in on offensive line. We did like the Noah Gray pick in the fifth round though, especially since he’ll be teaming up with Travis Kelce.

Las Vegas Raiders, C- — Picking four defensive backs was a pretty obvious tell that they detested their secondary from last season. It felt like they were all over the map though: Tremendous deals on Trevon Moehrig and Divine Deablo, but then went way off course with the Malcolm Koonce pick.

Los Angeles Chargers, B+ — Asante Samuel Jr. in the second round was good value for the draft slot, and otherwise they made clear their goal in the draft this year was to help Justin Herbert. They took offensive linemen in the first and fifth rounds, then pass-catchers in the third round. Not bad.

Los Angeles Rams, C+ — Three wideouts and a running back, sounds like they’re trying to load up for Matt Stafford. Their emphasis on skill players resulted in them ignoring the offensive line more than they should have, so that could be an adventure.

Miami Dolphins, B+ — So, the Dolphins are really well run now. Good for them. They had a top-heavy draft with five picks in the first three rounds, and they plugged one roster hole after another. Hunter Long in the third round could end up being an under-the-radar steal.

Minnesota Vikings, B- — The Vikings had a nice blend of preparing for the future while still helping themselves now. Getting an offensive lineman in the first round was wise, then Kellen Mond in the second round gives them someone to develop under Kirk Cousins. With little to upgrade at the skill positions after hitting on Justin Jefferson, they went all in on defense, with the Patrick Jones pick standing out.

New England Patriots, B+ — Well, they got a quarterback, and not one that they took in a later round. Bill Belichick historically has been an underwhelming drafter, and he made some decisions that go against his usual thought process (like the addition of Rhamondre Stephenson). It also is fascinating that they didn’t take a cornerback given the perceived uncertainty with Stephon Gilmore.

New Orleans Saints, C+ — They must be comfortable with their quarterback situation post-Drew Brees, as they only took a lottery ticket at the signal-caller position with Ian Book. Defense has failed them in the past though, and ultimately sank them in the postseason, so going defensive end-inside linebacker-cornerback in the first three rounds was understandable.