The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone and there was plenty to like, and plenty to dislike, depending on who you’re rooting for.

The Browns, hosting the NFL draft in Cleveland, put on among the most dominant performances while the New England Patriots were led by three great picks over the first two days. On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys reached a bit in the name of defense while the Houston Texans may have just admitted defeat in the Deshaun Watson drama.

Anyway, without any further ado, here are our winners and losers from the three-day NFL draft:

Winners

Cleveland Browns

The Browns had home field advantage, and it looked like it. The Browns continued their offseason pursuit in bettering the defense by adding first-round Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome. And then Cleveland benefitted from getting their second first-round talent with Notre Dame linebacker/edge rusher/slot corner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He may prove to be the steal of the draft.

The Browns shifted gears an pursued an unpolished bolt of lightning with third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz and added great value picks with defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, safety Richard Lecounte as well as tackle James Hudson on Day Three.

New England Patriots‘ start

The Patriots put together a very good opening three rounds by selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overall, trading up for Crimson Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38 and getting high-risk high-reward Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins at No. 96.

The Patriots, who went out and splurged on both sides of the ball in free agency, then built some depth with a bruising running back and versatile safety on Day Three.