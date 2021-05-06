NFL Odds: Aaron Rodgers Trade Would Create Chaos In Betting Markets

NESN Logo Sign In

All this talk about quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanting to separate from the Green Bay Packers has set the NFL rumor mill on absolute fire.

There’s a lot of uncertainty as to where Green Bay will trade its future Hall of Fame gunslinger, but many believe Rodgers is all but out the door. Trying to pinpoint where he takes his next snap is a glorified game of pin the tail on the donkey, but if a trade does happen, the betting boards will explode.

Some American bookmakers have already shortened their odds on teams like the Denver Broncos. One shop was as high as 75-to-1 on Denver’s Super Bowl odds before Mark Schlereth dropped a bomb last week about a Rodgers to Denver deal being close to complete. You’re lucky if you find anything higher than 25-to-1 in the market at this very moment.

So what happens behind the counter of a sportsbook if Rodgers gets traded?

“Turn everything off,” WynnBET senior trading manager Alan Berg told NESN before a belly laugh. “That’s the first thing you would do. You stop the bets and reassess your risk. A player like Aaron Rodgers — a player of that magnitude — changes so much of the market. If he goes to the AFC South, he could flip that whole market if he becomes the starting quarterback of the Titans. You wouldn’t be able to keep the Colts the favorite.

“He would completely destroy division and conference odds wherever he goes,” Berg added.

The ripple effect is larger than you think. A bookmaker would immediately slash odds in the conference and Super Bowl markets for whatever team lands Rodgers. Then the puzzle piecing continues with the recalibration of the division market. Let’s pretend it’s Rodgers to Denver. Kansas City would still be the odds-on favorite, but Denver would likely leapfrog over Los Angeles.