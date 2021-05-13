NFL Odds: First Look At Updated Win Totals Following Schedule Release

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL schedule officially has been released, perhaps prompting many to make a first-look wager on their favorite teams.

Oddsmakers had posted the win totals for NFL teams prior to Wednesday night’s release, and while it didn’t make a major difference for the majority of organizations, here are an updated look at NFL win totals, according to DraftKings SportsBook:

Arizona Cardinals O/U 8

Atlanta Falcons O/U 7.5

Baltimore Ravens O/U 10.5

Buffalo Bills O/U 11

Carolina Panthers O/U 7.5

Chicago Bears O/U 7.5

Cincinnati Bengals O/U 6.5

Cleveland Browns O/U 10.5

Dallas Cowboys O/U 9.5

Denver Broncos O/U 8.5

Detroit Lions O/U 5

Houston Texans O/U 4.5

Indianapolis Colts O/U 10

Jacksonville Jaguars O/U 6.5

Kansas City Chiefs O/U 12.5

Las Vegas Raiders O/U 7

Los Angeles Chargers O/U 9

Los Angeles Rams O/U 10.5

Miami Dolphins O/U 9

Minnesota Vikings O/U 8.5

New England Patriots O/U 9

New Orleans Saints O/U 9

New York Giants O/U 7

New York Jets O/U 6.5

Philadelphia Eagles O/U 6.5

Pittsburgh Steelers O/U 8.5

San Francisco 49ers O/U 10.5

Seattle Seahawks O/U 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers O/U 11.5

Tennessee Titans O/U 9

Washington Football Team O/U 8

(Of note, DraftKings SportsBook did not have a win total posted for the Green Bay Packers, which is likely due to the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That situation, obviously, would create chaos in the betting market.)

It’s never to early to put down a wager, especially given the fact numbers can move either way as we get closer to the official kick off of the NFL regular season.

The Cowboys will travel to Raymond James Stadium and face the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the first game of the season Thursday, Sept. 9. That, to no surprise, drew a reaction from quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots, on the other hand, will host the Miami Dolphins in their season-opener before hosting Brady and the Buccaneers Week Four.