NFL Odds: Kyle Pitts Offensive Rookie Of Year Prices Present Great Value

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and several talented offensive prospects have had their short-term situations determined.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, rather obviously, have bolstered the offense with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. And Lawrence was just one of five quarterbacks to go in the first round with the New York Jets selecting Zach Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers grabbing Trey Lance, the Chicago Bears trading up for Justin Fields and Mac Jones falling to the New England Patriots.
Oddsmakers have noticed their situations and have put together a list regarding who they can envision claiming the league’s offensive rookie honor at the end of the 2021 campaign.
Here are the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, per FOX Bet.
Trevor Lawrence +250
Justin Fields +400
Zach Wilson +450
Trey Lance +650
Mac Jones +850
Kyle Pitts +1000
Najee Harris +1100
Ja’Marr Chase +1100
DeVonta Smith +1200
Jaylen Waddle +1500
Travis Etienne +1800
And here is one best bet:
Kyle Pitts +1000
Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, was widely considered the second most talented prospect behind only Lawrence.
Pitts could very well turn out to be a generational tight end, and his fit within the Falcons’ offense could provide a downright scary combination. Yes, in the long term especially, but also in the short term. Pitts, especially in the Falcons don’t trade standout receiver Julio Jones, will provide a matchup nightmare for opponents. He will greatly benefit from Atlanta’s skill position threats with the speedy Calvin Ridley and Jones, who present one of the league’s best 1-2 combos at wideout.
Oh yeah, and the fact that Pitts currently is weighing in at 10-to-1 provides plenty of value. If you like it, and you should, you should also get in on it quickly.