NFL Odds: Kyle Pitts Offensive Rookie Of Year Prices Present Great Value

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and several talented offensive prospects have had their short-term situations determined.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, rather obviously, have bolstered the offense with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. And Lawrence was just one of five quarterbacks to go in the first round with the New York Jets selecting Zach Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers grabbing Trey Lance, the Chicago Bears trading up for Justin Fields and Mac Jones falling to the New England Patriots.

Oddsmakers have noticed their situations and have put together a list regarding who they can envision claiming the league’s offensive rookie honor at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Here are the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, per FOX Bet.

Trevor Lawrence +250

Justin Fields +400

Zach Wilson +450

Trey Lance +650

Mac Jones +850

Kyle Pitts +1000

Najee Harris +1100

Ja’Marr Chase +1100

DeVonta Smith +1200

Jaylen Waddle +1500

Travis Etienne +1800

And here is one best bet:

Kyle Pitts +1000

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, was widely considered the second most talented prospect behind only Lawrence.