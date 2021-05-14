NFL Odds: Patriots Could Be Underdogs More Than Favorites In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to attack the 2021 New England Patriots schedule from a betting angle.

Making betting lines in mid-May for 17 regular season games is absolutely impossible, but it’s fun to hypothesize when the Patriots will be favored and when they’ll be underdogs.

We already have tangible lines for Week 1, where the Pats are a consensus two-point favorite in Foxboro against the Dolphins. Also, DraftKings posted the Pats as a 4-point favorite against the Jets in Week 2 and a 3.5-point dog in Week 4 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Everything else is up for grabs.

I’ve got New England as a favorite nine times and an underdog in eight.

Favorite

Week 1 vs. Dolphins (-2)

Week 2 at Jets (-4)

Week 5 at Texans

Week 7 vs. Jets

Week 9 at Panthers

Week 11 at Falcons

Week 12 vs. Titans

Week 17 vs. Jaguars

Week 18 vs. Dolphins

Underdog

Week 3 vs. Saints

Week 4 vs. Buccaneers (+3.5)

Week 6 vs. Dallas

Week 8 at Chargers

Week 10 vs. Browns

Week 13 at Bills

Week 15 at Colts

Week 16 vs. Bills

I sent my list to Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk management Ed Salmons for approval. Salmons is the resident NFL czar behind the counter at the Las Vegas powerhouse.