NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Receiver Marqise Lee Signs With New Team

Marqise Lee has found a new home.

The veteran wide receiver is signing with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Lee signed with the New England Patriots last offseason but opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns and never appeared in a game for New England. The Patriots released the 29-year-old in March.

Previously, Lee was a productive receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, topping 50 catches and 700 receiving yards in 2016 and 2017. But injuries sidelined him for all of 2018 and limited him to three catches in six games in 2019.

Wideout Kendrick Bourne made the same move in reverse earlier this offseason, signing with the Patriots after four seasons in San Francisco. New England also added receiver Nelson Agholor during its free agent spending spree and selected wideout Tre Nixon in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

