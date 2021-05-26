NFL Rumors: How Falcons Owner Felt About Julio Jones’ Declaration

NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones’ days in Atlanta are numbered.

That isn’t speculation either. The Falcons’ superstar wide receiver told us himself.

Jones, albeit unknowingly, broadcasted his future plans over the FOX Sports 1 airwaves on Monday. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection said he’s “out of there” when asked by Shannon Sharpe if he wanted to stay in Atlanta.

Arthur Blank was none too pleased about Jones’ public comment. In fact, the Falcons owner is “the most upset” about the ordeal, per The Athletic, citing a source.

Blank, however, probably wasn’t surprised by what he heard from Jones. According to The Athletic, tension between Jones and the Falcons began “well before” this offseason.

Jones will be with the Falcons for the remainder of the month as the franchise, for financial reasons, really can’t move him over the next six days. But once June 1 passes, the Jones sweepstakes likely will be full steam ahead.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images