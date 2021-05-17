NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.

In fact, according to Volin, Brady was the conversation in Foxboro.

“Last year was also a Brady hangover year for the Patriots,” Volin said. “You might say, ‘No-duh,’ but we weren’t allowed in the locker room last year. We only got Zoom. So you really only got a fraction of the flavor for what was going on with the team. I have talked to a couple of guys this offseason: All they did behind closed doors amongst each other last year was talk Tom Brady. Tom Brady was the conversation in the Patriots locker room.

“And not in a bad way. Guys weren’t angry at him at all. I think Brady still has a lot of fans and a lot of supporters and friends in the Patriots. Guys were just constantly talking about him and following him and comparing and talking about old stories and why did Brady leave and his relationship with (Josh) McDaniels and his relationship with (Bill) Belichick. All they did last year was talk Tom Brady.”

Here's a little scoop from 'The @BenVolin Show' yesterday after talking w/ a few Patriots players about what the main topic of conversation was in the locker room last year: pic.twitter.com/J0Ji9Ej568 — Ken Laird (@KenLairdWEEI) May 16, 2021

This is understandable. Brady spent 20 seasons in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. Those who played with him — and in many cases won championships with him — surely were anxious to see how he would perform upon leaving to join another organization.