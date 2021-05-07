NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Imploring All Players To Skip Voluntary OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady chose not to participate in voluntary workouts during his final two offseasons with the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wants all NFL players to take that same approach this spring.

During an NFL Players Association conference call Friday, Brady “delivered an impassioned speech, imploring fellow players” to sit out all non-mandatory organized team activities, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Brady stressed the need for “‘very intense negotiations’ with coaches on modifying offseason work rules as the (NFLPA) continues to push for a boycott,” per Pelissero.

“Part of Tom Brady?s message to all players (Friday): The NFL is the only pro sport with ‘overly competitive’ drills during the offseason, and the all-virtual 2020 offseason showed there?s a better way,” Pelissero tweeted. “‘There?s no f—ing pro baseball player that?s throwing 95 mph in mid-December.’ “

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin shared a similar report, tweeting that Brady “made a long, passionate appearance to advocate for solidarity in skipping workouts and trying to change the offseason program.”