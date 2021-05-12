NFL Rumors: When Patriots Will Host Tom Brady, Bucs In 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark your calendars, Patriots fans. Tom Brady reportedly is set to return to Foxboro in early October.

The NFL is set to reveal its 2021 regular-season schedule in primetime Wednesday night. But as is always the case, leaks from reporters file in hours before the official announcements are made.

One of those leaks came in the early morning from Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion, who reported New England will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

This early-season contest, of course, will be Brady’s first game at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player. The future Hall of Fame quarterback played the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots before leaving the organization for Tampa Bay in free agency last year. Brady proceeded to halt a Bucs playoff drought at 12 seasons before guiding Tampa Bay to its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Elsewhere on the Patriots schedule front, Bill Belichick’s team will open its season at home against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins for the second consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images