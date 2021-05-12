NESN Logo Sign In

The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released by Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. If you can’t wait that long, however, we’ve got you covered.

While teams technically have to wait until 7:45 p.m. to release their schedules, it’s very likely bits and pieces of the slate will leak as the day goes on. If you’re the impatient type, be sure to check back right here throughout the day as we’ll update any leaked games that hit the internet.

2:53 p.m.: Some of the highlights of the Giants’ 2021 slate. New York, which contended for a division title last season, could be a dark horse for a playoff spot especially if Saquon Barkley is healthy upon returning.

Couple more: We knew Giants were playing the Chiefs in prime time, and now know the details – Nov. 1 in Kansas City on MNF. Hopefully Dexter McCluster doesn't show up.



Also, trip to LA to see Justin Herbert and the Chargers is set for Dec. 12. MORE: https://t.co/GC7PvixzaC — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 12, 2021

1:34 p.m.: This should be a very good one … a potential Super Bowl preview, perhaps?

We have been told by @KingOfColts that the #Colts will host the Rams Week 2 of the 2021 Season! pic.twitter.com/7yE6O4H1NJ — The Blue Stable (@theblue_stable) May 12, 2021

Also, get used to seeing the Bears on TV this year.