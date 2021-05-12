NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL on Wednesday morning released its full Week 1 schedule for the 2021 season.

Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the slate by hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The first “Sunday Night Football” game of the new campaign will feature the Chicago Bears traveling to SoFi Stadium for a date with the Los Angeles Rams, while the first “Monday Night Football” showdown will see the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

The other 13 games on the season-opening docket — nine at 1 p.m. ET and four at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 12 — will carry varying levels of intrigue.

Sam Darnold, now quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, will face his former team, the New York Jets, who just drafted QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection, will begin his NFL career against the Houston Texans, provided the rookie signal-caller starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.