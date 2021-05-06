NFL Writer Lists Seven Potential Trades For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of trade rumors for much of the past week, and they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly told those in the organization he did not want to return. Additional reports surfaced that Rodgers even tried to sabotage Green Bay’s pursuit of free agents by saying he wouldn’t be with the Packers if they were to sign.

Yeah, it appears the relationship is beyond repair.

Well, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell took the time to come up with seven potential trades — including two NFC teams and five AFC teams — centered around the 2020 NFL MVP. He ranked them from least appealing to most appealing, and we included each trade and a small snippet from Barnwell’s blurb below.

Packers-Titans trade

Packers receive: quarterback Ryan Tannehill, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

Titans receive: Rodgers, 2023 fourth-round pick

If there’s a scenario in which the Packers want to trade Rodgers and get the best possible veteran quarterback they can as part of the return, this swap makes sense

Packers-Raiders trade

Packers receive: quarterback Derek Carr, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

Raiders receive: Rodgers, 2023 fourth-round pick