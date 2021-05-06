NESN Logo Sign In

Gary Bettman appears none too amused with the New York Rangers’ personal attacks at a league office employee.

After the Department of Player Safety, headed by former NHL enforcer George Parros, elected to fine Tom Wilson instead of suspend him for his actions in Monday’s Rangers-Washington Capitals game, New York blasted Parros.

Most notably, the Rangers said Parros should step down because he is unfit to do his job.

It was an unprecedented move that apparently was concocted by team owner James Dolan, and now NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is firing back.

The NHL fined the Rangers $250,000 for the statement, and the announcement came complete with a rebuttal from Bettman.

?Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,? Bettman. ?While we don?t expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros? professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety.?

Perhaps, but you also could understand why the Rangers were a little miffed.