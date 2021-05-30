Right around the time the final horn of Game 1 was about to sound — the Boston Bruins earning a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders — the NHL announced the schedule for the remainder of the second-round series.
Here’s the game broadcast information we know so far:
Game 1 — Bruins 5-2 win over Islanders
Game 2 — Monday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 — Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 — Saturday, June 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 — Monday, June 7 (TBD)*
Game 6 — Wednesday, June 9 (TBD)*
Game 7 — Friday, June 11 (TBD)*
* Games if necessary
The Bruins have home-ice advantage so Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be at TD Garden.