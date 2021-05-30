NESN Logo Sign In

Right around the time the final horn of Game 1 was about to sound — the Boston Bruins earning a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders — the NHL announced the schedule for the remainder of the second-round series.

Here’s the game broadcast information we know so far:

Game 1 — Bruins 5-2 win over Islanders

Game 2 — Monday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3 — Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4 — Saturday, June 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 5 — Monday, June 7 (TBD)*

Game 6 — Wednesday, June 9 (TBD)*

Game 7 — Friday, June 11 (TBD)*

* Games if necessary

The Bruins have home-ice advantage so Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images